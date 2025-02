The Millennium Theatre in Cardiff Bay

No photos of Reggie today because I went to the theatre with my U3A group to see An Inspector Calls by J.B. Priestley. The Millennium Theatre is wonderful, it's huge and very modern and very comfortable. The whole area is very modern but with a few old buildings which have been preserved, including the red brick one here. I think it was the Old Custom House.

The play was very good, I had never seen it before.

Reggie was with Chris so he was happy.