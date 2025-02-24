Sign up
Previous
Photo 2245
The Sun Shone, The Crocuses Opened
The crocuses have had a real battering from the weather but today the sun shone and they did their best to open. I liked the raindrops on this one.
No photo of Reggie today. We did go for a walk but not anywhere different
24th February 2025
24th Feb 25
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6272
photos
68
followers
48
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
24th February 2025 1:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
garden
,
raindrops
,
crocus
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
what pretty lighting on the flower and water
February 24th, 2025
