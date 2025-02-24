Previous
The Sun Shone, The Crocuses Opened by susiemc
Photo 2245

The Sun Shone, The Crocuses Opened

The crocuses have had a real battering from the weather but today the sun shone and they did their best to open. I liked the raindrops on this one.

No photo of Reggie today. We did go for a walk but not anywhere different
24th February 2025 24th Feb 25

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
615% complete

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
what pretty lighting on the flower and water
February 24th, 2025  
