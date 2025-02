Nicola with Tilly and Reggie

We had a fabulous walk today along the canal. It was sunny the whole time. The only way we could get Reggie to stay still for a photo was for Nicola to put him on the lead and sit down. All he wanted to do was run and run and run some more. Tilly will always pose for a photo.

The river Usk is in the background, the canal is behind me as I take the photo.