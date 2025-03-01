Previous
1st March Garden Snapshot by susiemc
Photo 2251

1st March Garden Snapshot

A beautiful sunny day today (after a very frosty start) for the first day of spring. All of a sudden after a cold February the garden is bursting into life and there's a lot of colour. Compared to last year, everything is late.
1st March 2025 1st Mar 25

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
