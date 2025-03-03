Sign up
Previous
Photo 2253
Paper Birch and Snowdrops
The snowdrops are almost over but they still look pretty from a distance.
Taken at Brobury Gardens a couple of days ago.
3rd March 2025
3rd Mar 25
2
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6280
photos
68
followers
48
following
617% complete
2246
2247
2248
2249
2250
2251
2252
2253
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
28th February 2025 2:08pm
Tags
trees
,
snowdrops
,
herefordshire
,
paper birch
,
brobury gardens
Dorothy
ace
WOW! What a lovely place! Had to look up where it was located. Birches are one of my favourite trees.
March 3rd, 2025
Sue Cooper
ace
@illinilass
Yes it is a lovely place Dorothy and it’s a 5 minute drive from our house. There’s a very nice tea room too and that’s always a bonus.
March 3rd, 2025
