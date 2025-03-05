Bee Carrying a Heavy Load

This bee is taking pollen from a Persian Ironwood flower. This is a new shrub for me but Mr Clever Clogs knew what it was when we saw it at Brobury Gardens last week. Apparently it is related to Witch Hazel.

Chris has learnt a lot about plants and plant names (even the latin ones) since he's been working at Hergest Croft Gardens. He works on reception but he's also responsible for the gift shop and plant sales and he spends quite a lot of time talking to the gardeners.



I'm still chasing my tail and trying to catch up with myself but I'll get there.