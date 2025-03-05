Previous
Bee Carrying a Heavy Load by susiemc
Photo 2255

Bee Carrying a Heavy Load

This bee is taking pollen from a Persian Ironwood flower. This is a new shrub for me but Mr Clever Clogs knew what it was when we saw it at Brobury Gardens last week. Apparently it is related to Witch Hazel.
Chris has learnt a lot about plants and plant names (even the latin ones) since he's been working at Hergest Croft Gardens. He works on reception but he's also responsible for the gift shop and plant sales and he spends quite a lot of time talking to the gardeners.

I'm still chasing my tail and trying to catch up with myself but I'll get there.
5th March 2025 5th Mar 25

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
618% complete

Annie-Sue ace
I'll keep an eye out for it up here - it may not be here - or if it is, I may have decided it was a variety of something else.
Clearly very useful for early food.
March 7th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Good to have a knowledgable gardener but I expect you know more than mist yourself! It’s a lovely early flowerer.
March 7th, 2025  
