Previous
Photo 2257
New Daffs
These are some of the new daffodils we bought in the autumn. There's a whole tub of them and they look lovely.
7th March 2025
7th Mar 25
2
0
Sue Cooper
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
2250
2251
2252
2253
2254
2255
2256
2257
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
6th March 2025 4:20pm
Tags
flowers
,
daffodils
,
garden
,
bulbs
Joanne Diochon
ace
Beautiful. I am a little jealous of your early spring flowers but I remind myself that our day will come. Or it would if I had planted bulbs last fall. :D
March 7th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
A like these as they are a bit paler & nice placement of petals .
March 7th, 2025
