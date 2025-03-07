Previous
New Daffs by susiemc
These are some of the new daffodils we bought in the autumn. There's a whole tub of them and they look lovely.
7th March 2025 7th Mar 25

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
Joanne Diochon ace
Beautiful. I am a little jealous of your early spring flowers but I remind myself that our day will come. Or it would if I had planted bulbs last fall. :D
March 7th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
A like these as they are a bit paler & nice placement of petals .
March 7th, 2025  
