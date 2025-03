Partial Lunar Eclipse

Not my best moon photo but I did go outside just after 5.00 a.m. in my dressing gown and I was out there for about 45 minutes!! It was quite cold!! There was some hazy cloud so I was never going to get a sharp photo and then the moon disappeared behind 'proper' cloud for a while and I took this after it had reappeared. Then it disappeared behind a house so I went back to bed. It was supposed to be a blood moon but I didn't see any red. I took loads of photos but I think this was the best one.