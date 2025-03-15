Sign up
Photo 2265
We Had Visitors This Morning
It was very exciting to look out of the window and see a pair of ducks on the pond.
15th March 2025
15th Mar 25
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
2258
2259
2260
2261
2262
2263
2264
2265
Tags
ducks
,
garden
,
pond
bkb in the city
ace
Great capture
March 15th, 2025
Michelle
How lovely!
March 15th, 2025
