Previous
Photo 2267
Hazel Catkins
This was taken on our canal walk last week. There were catkins all along the canal, on both sides. So lovely.
17th March 2025
17th Mar 25
2
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6294
photos
69
followers
43
following
621% complete
View this month »
2260
2261
2262
2263
2264
2265
2266
2267
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
11th March 2025 12:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canal
,
hazel
,
catkins
,
brecon beacons national park
,
brecon and monmouth canal
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So lovely to see the catkins swaying in the breeze !
March 17th, 2025
Lisa Brown
ace
very interesting point of view
March 17th, 2025
