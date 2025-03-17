Previous
Hazel Catkins by susiemc
Hazel Catkins

This was taken on our canal walk last week. There were catkins all along the canal, on both sides. So lovely.
17th March 2025 17th Mar 25

Sue Cooper

October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely to see the catkins swaying in the breeze !
March 17th, 2025  
Lisa Brown ace
very interesting point of view
March 17th, 2025  
