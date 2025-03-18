Sign up
Photo 2268
I'm getting impatient!
This magnolia is quite small. Chris bought it for my birthday two years ago and it hasn't flowered up until now. This year it has a few buds so I'm looking forward to seeing the flowers.
18th March 2025
18th Mar 25
0
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6296
photos
69
followers
43
following
621% complete
2262
2263
2264
2265
2266
2267
2268
2269
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
18th March 2025 11:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bud
,
garden
,
magnolia
,
starwars
