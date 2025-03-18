Previous
Next
I'm getting impatient! by susiemc
Photo 2268

I'm getting impatient!

This magnolia is quite small. Chris bought it for my birthday two years ago and it hasn't flowered up until now. This year it has a few buds so I'm looking forward to seeing the flowers.
18th March 2025 18th Mar 25

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
621% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact