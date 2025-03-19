Previous
Inside a Tulip by susiemc
Photo 2269

Inside a Tulip

It's fascination the way tulips open up when the sun shines and then close up again in the evening, just like crocuses, and it goes on day after day as long as the sun is shining.
19th March 2025 19th Mar 25

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
