And Now We Have Tulips by susiemc
And Now We Have Tulips

It seems a little early for tulips as they usually follow on from the daffodils but I'm not complaining. It's lovely having them out at the same time
22nd March 2025 22nd Mar 25

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Heather ace
A pretty colour-combo and a great spring sight! Fav
March 23rd, 2025  
Sue Cooper ace
@365projectorgheatherb Hi Heather, I think you're sitting at your computer doing 365 at the same time as me. I like that 😊
March 23rd, 2025  
