Ornamental Cherry by susiemc
Photo 2271

Ornamental Cherry

This is the second of the two cherry trees in the front garden. The blossom is so pretty and then in the autumn the leaves turn beautiful shades of red, orange and gold.
23rd March 2025

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
622% complete

vaidas
Very nice
March 23rd, 2025  
Heather
These are gorgeous, Sue! And what a pretty shot with your focus and dof! How wonderful to have your very own cherry trees! Fav
March 23rd, 2025  
Sue Cooper
@365projectorgheatherb This one and the one I posted a few days ago https://365project.org/susiemc/album-1-year-5/2025-03-13 are ornamental. They don't produce edible cherries. If you look at the other photo this tree is behind and to the right of the other one. The blossom wasn't out then.
March 23rd, 2025  
Dorothy
One of my favourite ornamentals. Beautiful
March 23rd, 2025  
Heather
@susiemc Thank you, Sue. They are both lovely! Actually, I wasn't thinking of the edible cherries when I made my comment. It's just, in my downtown city life living in a condo, I have to walk around neighbourhoods (and the university grounds) to see gorgeous blossoms like these. In your case, you can look out of your window or walk around your yard. I'm just a little envious, Sue, so I *love* seeing your photos of your garden(s) xo
March 23rd, 2025  
Lis Lapthorn
So very pretty. Lovely capture. Fav
March 23rd, 2025  
KWind
Great focus and dof!
March 23rd, 2025  
