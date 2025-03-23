Sign up
Previous
Photo 2271
Ornamental Cherry
This is the second of the two cherry trees in the front garden. The blossom is so pretty and then in the autumn the leaves turn beautiful shades of red, orange and gold.
23rd March 2025
23rd Mar 25
7
4
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6298
photos
69
followers
43
following
622% complete
2264
2265
2266
2267
2268
2269
2270
2271
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
7
Fav's
4
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
23rd March 2025 1:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
blossom
,
garden
,
cherry blossom
vaidas
ace
Very nice
March 23rd, 2025
Heather
ace
These are gorgeous, Sue! And what a pretty shot with your focus and dof! How wonderful to have your very own cherry trees! Fav
March 23rd, 2025
Sue Cooper
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
This one and the one I posted a few days ago
https://365project.org/susiemc/album-1-year-5/2025-03-13
are ornamental. They don't produce edible cherries. If you look at the other photo this tree is behind and to the right of the other one. The blossom wasn't out then.
March 23rd, 2025
Dorothy
ace
One of my favourite ornamentals. Beautiful
March 23rd, 2025
Heather
ace
@susiemc
Thank you, Sue. They are both lovely! Actually, I wasn't thinking of the edible cherries when I made my comment. It's just, in my downtown city life living in a condo, I have to walk around neighbourhoods (and the university grounds) to see gorgeous blossoms like these. In your case, you can look out of your window or walk around your yard. I'm just a little envious, Sue, so I *love* seeing your photos of your garden(s) xo
March 23rd, 2025
Lis Lapthorn
ace
So very pretty. Lovely capture. Fav
March 23rd, 2025
KWind
ace
Great focus and dof!
March 23rd, 2025
