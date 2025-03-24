Sign up
Previous
Photo 2273
Smiling Faces
Violas and pansies always make me think of smiling faces.
I was surprised to see these violas, I'm sure they weren't there yesterday (but they must have been). We haven't planted any this year so these must have self seeded
24th March 2025
24th Mar 25
1
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Photo Details
Views
9
Fav's
1
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
24th March 2025 1:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
violas
