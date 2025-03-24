Previous
Smiling Faces by susiemc
Photo 2273

Smiling Faces

Violas and pansies always make me think of smiling faces.
I was surprised to see these violas, I'm sure they weren't there yesterday (but they must have been). We haven't planted any this year so these must have self seeded
24th March 2025 24th Mar 25

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
622% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact