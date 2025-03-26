Previous
Happy 35th Birthday Martha by susiemc
Happy 35th Birthday Martha

Martha, Rosie and Jake are on holiday in Pembrokeshire. Martha's birthday outing was to Folly Farm, a children's attraction with farm animals, zoo animals and indoor and outdoor play equipment. They all had a wonderful day.
26th March 2025 26th Mar 25

Sue Cooper

Pat Knowles ace
Happy Birthday Martha…..Jake will approve of her choice.. …. he’s growing up fast.
March 28th, 2025  
Michelle
Happy Birthday to Martha, I like the sound of Folly Farm!
March 28th, 2025  
Sue Cooper ace
@bigmxx I think your grandchildren would love it Michelle. Martha, Rosie and Jake were staying at Bluestone, a family holiday park near Folly Farm. They've gone home today but they enjoyed it so much they're hoping to go again in September.
March 28th, 2025  
