Black Tulip Magnolia by susiemc
Black Tulip Magnolia

The Black Tulip has a different shaped flower to most magnolias.
We have four magnolias flowering at the moment (watch this space) and two which flower quite a lot later than the others.
28th March 2025 28th Mar 25

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
