Star Wars by susiemc
Photo 2280

Star Wars

This is the magnolia that I was getting impatient about https://365project.org/susiemc/album-1-year-5/2025-03-18

Chris bought me this as a birthday present a couple of years ago and this is the first time it's flowered. The tree is very small and the flowers are huge. I'm so thrilled with it.
30th March 2025 30th Mar 25

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018
