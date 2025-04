I Went to the Theatre

Yesterday (the 2nd) I went to Cardiff with three friends. None of us wanted to drive so we went on the bus. When we got there we had lunch in a very nice Italian restaurant and then we went to the theatre to see Death of a Salesman. It was very good. Then we caught the bus home. It was a long tiring day but it was fun, we all really enjoyed ourselves and we're already planning the next one.