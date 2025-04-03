Sign up
Photo 2284
Black Tulip Magnolia Tree
A few days ago I posted a photo of a single black tulip flower
https://365project.org/susiemc/album-1-year-5/2025-03-28
This is the whole tree.
3rd April 2025
3rd Apr 25
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
30th March 2025 1:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
flowers
,
garden
,
magnolia
,
black tulip
