Black Tulip Magnolia Tree by susiemc
Photo 2284

Black Tulip Magnolia Tree

A few days ago I posted a photo of a single black tulip flower https://365project.org/susiemc/album-1-year-5/2025-03-28
This is the whole tree.
3rd April 2025 3rd Apr 25

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018
