Parrot's Feather Tulip by susiemc
Photo 2286

Parrot's Feather Tulip

Generally I prefer plain tulips but this parrot's feather is so crazy I love it.
5th April 2025 5th Apr 25

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
