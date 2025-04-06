Previous
Snakeshead Fritillary.......... by susiemc
Photo 2287

Snakeshead Fritillary..........

..............along the edge of the pond. They seem to like it there.
6th April 2025 6th Apr 25

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
626% complete

