My First Magnolia

We have 6 magnolias in our garden. They were all bought as small trees. This is the first one we bought, quite a long time ago and it moved with us to our current house. After we moved and planted it in the front garden it got eaten by rabbits. Fortunately, we moved it into the back garden which was difficult for all but the baby rabbits to get at it, just in time. Gradually, over the last 7 years it has recovered and this year it produced some beautiful blooms. Sadly we rarely see rabbits these days, they have suffered from a disease similar to mixomatosis. They were a bit of a nuisance but they were very cute.