Photo 2289
An Unusual Climber
This climber with its tiny but pretty flowers is all over part of the fence. Unfortunately Mr Clever Clogs who likes to think he knows everything (even the Latin names of plants!!) has forgotten what this one's called 😂.
8th April 2025
8th Apr 25
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
6th April 2025 6:31pm
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
climber
,
tiny flowers
