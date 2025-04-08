Previous
An Unusual Climber
An Unusual Climber

This climber with its tiny but pretty flowers is all over part of the fence. Unfortunately Mr Clever Clogs who likes to think he knows everything (even the Latin names of plants!!) has forgotten what this one's called 😂.
8th April 2025 8th Apr 25

Sue Cooper

