Part of The Circus, Bath

I went on a visit to the city of Bath with my U3A group. Such an interesting city, steeped in history.

The Circus has three crescents like this one, with three streets between the three crescents. It's very geometrical, symmetrical and impressive.

Much of the architecture in Bath is Georgian, 1714-1837, the reigns of George I, II, III, and IV and all of it is built from this lovely Bath stone.