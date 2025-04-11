Previous
Bath Abbey - Exterior by susiemc
Photo 2292

Bath Abbey - Exterior

The Abbey was built in 1499 and replaced the original cathedral which was built in 1090.

The Abbey is in the middle of the city and it's difficult to get far enough away to get a picture of the whole building.

It's call "The Abbey" but actually it's just a parish church now.
