Bath Abbey - Interior

I could say lots about the Abbey but it would take too long but one particularly interesting fact is that it has underfloor heating and the energy comes from the thermal springs which Bath is famous for. It's one of only three places in Britain to have thermal springs.

This is the last of my Bath posts and I haven't mentioned the Roman Baths, something else which Bath is famous for and after which it was named. That's because I didn't go there. I have been to Bath once before and on that occasion I spent a lot of time walking around the Roman Baths taking lots of photos. They're somewhere on 365 but I can't remember when it was.



This is something I copied and pasted from the internet.......





A History of Bath



Bath was founded by the Romans and has grown from a small town, somewhat neglected throughout history, to become one of England's most beautiful cities, with gorgeous honeystoned Georgian architecture and its famous Roman baths.



Why is Bath so famous?



The city of Bath has been famous for centuries for its hot springs and rich history as well as being a fashionable, elegant spa town with stunning Georgian architecture. The city is located in the southwest of England, and its natural hot springs have been used for their therapeutic properties since Roman times, if not before.



The Romans founded the original baths in Bath around 70 AD, and over time it became a fashionable spa town for the wealthy and influential. During the Georgian period in the 18th century Bath experienced a period of great growth and development, with many elegant buildings, streets, and public spaces designed by notable architects of the time, such as John Wood the Elder and John Wood the Younger.



Today, Bath's famous attractions include the Roman Baths, the Royal Crescent, the Circus, Bath Abbey and the Jane Austen Centre, as well as its many shops, restaurants, and cultural events. The city is also listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, recognised for its significant cultural and architectural importance.