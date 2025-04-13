Sign up
Photo 2294
Magnolia No. 5 - Sunrise
This is a very pretty magnolia but the intensity of the colours varies from year to year. This year it's a bit pale but still lovely.
13th April 2025
13th Apr 25
0
1
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6325
photos
69
followers
43
following
628% complete
View this month »
2288
2289
2290
2291
2292
2293
2294
2295
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
13th April 2025 9:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
sunrise
,
garden
,
magnolia
