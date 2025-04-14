Previous
Next
Berberis by susiemc
Photo 2295

Berberis

This shrub is growing up the back fence. It hasn't really flowered before and I had no idea how pretty it is until I got up close.
14th April 2025 14th Apr 25

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
629% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact