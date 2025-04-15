Something a bit different (for me)

A couple of days ago I went with my U3A group to the National Library of Wales to see an exhibition of Welsh Art. This was my favourite piece. I don't remember anything about the picture but I just like it.



We had a very interesting talk by the curator before we walked around the exhibition so the pictures had so much more meaning than they would have otherwise.



Welsh Art and Welsh Artists were not recognised as being of any value for many years and much artwork has been destroyed. This exhibition was not of amazing pieces of art but work which represented Welsh life over the years.

There were a lot of portraits of stern gentlemen which were amusing but not my cup of tea but there was a lot I did like.