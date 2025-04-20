Previous
Cherry Blossom by susiemc
Cherry Blossom


All our apple trees (4 of them) and this cherry tree were growing in the pub garden next door having been planted by the previous owner. The current owner wanted to get rid of them because they got in the way when he was cutting the grass 🤦‍♀️. That tells you the kind of person he is. Anyway we benefitted as did our neighbours.
This cherry tree took a long time to get going but suddenly it's grown like crazy and this year it's full of blossom. In previous years it's produced a few cherries but the birds ate them before we had a chance. We assume they're edible but we don't actually know that they are.
Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018
