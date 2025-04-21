Previous
Next
The Back Garden from Above by susiemc
Photo 2301

The Back Garden from Above

I've recently posted photos of the back garden from the left and the right, this one was taken from the window at the top of the stairs. It's a good place to see what's happening in the pond, especially when there's a heron, ducks or an egret.
21st April 2025 21st Apr 25

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
630% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
You have such a lovely garden - great pov
April 23rd, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
It’s a lovely garden Sue.
April 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact