Clematis Montana by susiemc
Clematis Montana

The flower is quite simple and it's also quite small but it's one of my favourite clematis. This one is growing along the garden fence.
24th April 2025 24th Apr 25

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Michelle
Beautiful
April 28th, 2025  
