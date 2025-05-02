Sign up
Photo 2314
Magnolia No. 6 Yellow Bird
This is the last of my magnolias to flower. It's quite late but very pretty.
2nd May 2025
2nd May 25
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6342
photos
69
followers
43
following
634% complete
2308
2309
2310
2311
2312
2313
2314
2315
Views
2
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
28th April 2025 3:38pm
Tags
flower
,
garden
,
magnolia
,
yellow bird
