Photo 2318
Drinks Before Dinner
We were away last night for Dinner, Bed and Breakfast at a particularly lovely hotel in the countryside near Brecon (only 35 minutes away).
The weather has been perfect, warm and sunny. We sat outside on the terrace to have a drink before dinner looking out towards the Brecon Beacons.
6th May 2025
6th May 25
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Tags
hotel
,
brecon beacons
,
peterstone court
