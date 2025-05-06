Previous
Next
Drinks Before Dinner by susiemc
Photo 2318

Drinks Before Dinner

We were away last night for Dinner, Bed and Breakfast at a particularly lovely hotel in the countryside near Brecon (only 35 minutes away).

The weather has been perfect, warm and sunny. We sat outside on the terrace to have a drink before dinner looking out towards the Brecon Beacons.
6th May 2025 6th May 25

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
635% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact