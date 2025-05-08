Previous
Azalea by susiemc
Photo 2320

Azalea

This is one of the few scented azaleas.
I like the combination of buds, with a hint of pink, and the opened flowers, in the dappled sunlight.
8th May 2025

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd
So beautiful and nicely lit and captured ! fav
May 9th, 2025  
