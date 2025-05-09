Previous
Aquilegia by susiemc
Photo 2321

Aquilegia

We never planted this unusual but pretty aquilegia but it comes up every year.
9th May 2025 9th May 25

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
Joanne Diochon ace
So pretty. It's quite wonderful how they spread and self-hybridize.
May 9th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty !
May 9th, 2025  
Michelle
Such unusual flowers, beautiful
May 9th, 2025  
