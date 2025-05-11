Previous
My Fabulous Laburnum by susiemc
My Fabulous Laburnum

Six or seven years ago (can't remember exactly) I was able to bring this home from the garden centre in our quite small car. Now it's HUGE and this year it has more flowers than ever before. I absolutely love it.
11th May 2025 11th May 25

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Joanne Diochon ace
Gorgeous long, graceful-looking flowers.
May 11th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful Sue ,
May 11th, 2025  
