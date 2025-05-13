A Thank You Gift..............with a backstory

Today we had a U3A visit to some lovely gardens which I and a friend had organised. These gardens are privately owned and not generally open to the public except by prior arrangement. We paid £5 to visit the gardens, with a guided tour, and £10.00 for tea/coffee and (lots of) cake. All the money goes to charity.



It was a beautiful warm, sunny day. The tables where we sat and had our tea/coffee and cake were outside and had a vase of lovely flowers picked from the garden this morning. As we were leaving my friend and I were each given one of the bunches of flowers to thank us for organising the visit. We were so grateful but felt we should be the ones saying thank you for allowing us to visit these stunningly beautiful gardens. We were a group of 24 and they opened the gardens especially for us. What a privilege.



I did take a lot of photos, some of which I will post in the next couple of days.