My Vegetable Plot by susiemc
My Vegetable Plot

I did manage to plant out my vegetables before we went away. They were going crazy on the kitchen windowsill.

There are climbing french beans, cucumbers, courgettes, butternut squash and acorn squash.

After I took this picture I covered the bare soil with sticks and anything else I could find but still one of the neighbourhood cats uses it as a toilet 😡. It's very disheartening.
16th May 2025

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
