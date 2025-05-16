Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2328
My Vegetable Plot
I did manage to plant out my vegetables before we went away. They were going crazy on the kitchen windowsill.
There are climbing french beans, cucumbers, courgettes, butternut squash and acorn squash.
After I took this picture I covered the bare soil with sticks and anything else I could find but still one of the neighbourhood cats uses it as a toilet 😡. It's very disheartening.
16th May 2025
16th May 25
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6360
photos
69
followers
42
following
638% complete
2324
2325
2326
2327
2328
2329
2330
2331
Views
1
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
16th May 2025 3:20pm
Tags
vegetables
,
garden
,
raised beds
