Photo 2331
Wild Rose
While we were staying in the New Forest we walked along footpaths on the heath looking and listening for birds. I spotted this rose and thought it was very pretty.
20th May 2025
20th May 25
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6363
photos
69
followers
42
following
639% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
19th May 2025 11:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
heath
,
flower
,
rose
,
wild rose
,
new forest
