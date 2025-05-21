Buckler's Hard

Bucklers Hard is a village steeped in history, on the banks of the Beaulieu River on the edge of the New Forest. https://bucklershard.co.uk/attractions/bucklers-hard-village/
In the 18th century it was a thriving shipyard where ships for Nelson's Navy were built, including the Agamemnon, one of Nelson's favourite ship.
A few of the houses have permanent residents but most of them are part of the museum, set out as they would have been in the 18th century. The museum was full of fascinating information. We had a fabulous day there and we even went on a river cruise.
This was the first day it rained after weeks and weeks of warm sunshine but we didn't let a little matter of rain spoil our day. Because of the rain there weren't many people which is always a bonus.