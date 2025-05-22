Previous
Masquerade
Masquerade

.....or the Magic Rose as I called it when I was a child and my Dad had one in our garden. I was always amazed by the different coloured flowers on the same bush.
I bought this rose to remind me of my Dad.
Sue Cooper

