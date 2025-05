Isn't This Stunning?

I was wandering around the garden this morning looking to see what's been happening while we've been away for a few days. I noticed this clematis, there are two flowers and both were hiding behind a bush.

I don't know the name of the clematis, it was extremely cheap from Aldi a few years ago.



I haven't been commenting for a week or more but I will get back into it. I'll also post some pictures taken when we were away.