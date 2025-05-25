Sign up
Photo 2337
Giant Poppies
I just love the deep red colour. The bees love these poppies and they get covered in this grey pollen.
25th May 2025
25th May 25
1
1
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6374
photos
68
followers
42
following
641% complete
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
poppies
,
giant poppies
Babs
ace
Beautiful
May 31st, 2025
