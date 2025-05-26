Previous
Candelabra Primulas by the Pond by susiemc
Photo 2333

Candelabra Primulas by the Pond

We've finally got some candelabra primulas established along the front of the pond but it's taken a while. This one is doing particularly well and I love the colour. Most of the others are purple.
26th May 2025 26th May 25

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
639% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Annie-Sue ace
love these! And it is a lovely colour. Do you think they naturalise?
May 26th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Oh my, these are so beautiful!
May 26th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
This is so beautiful.
May 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact