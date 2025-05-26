Sign up
Candelabra Primulas by the Pond
We've finally got some candelabra primulas established along the front of the pond but it's taken a while. This one is doing particularly well and I love the colour. Most of the others are purple.
26th May 2025
26th May 25
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
pond
,
candelabra primulas
Annie-Sue
ace
love these! And it is a lovely colour. Do you think they naturalise?
May 26th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Oh my, these are so beautiful!
May 26th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
This is so beautiful.
May 26th, 2025
