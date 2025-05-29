Previous
My Rose Bed by susiemc
Photo 2341

My Rose Bed

Most of my roses are in this raised bed in front of the house. They're looking good just now.

The Gertrude Jekyll which is a climber and the Ballerina which is a bush are both in the back garden. Chris doesn't really like roses but he indulges me 😁
Sue Cooper

