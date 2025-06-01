Sign up
Photo 2342
1st June Garden Snapshot
No problem finding enough flowers for a collage today.
This is what they all are:
alstroemeria valerian iris geranium
(indian summer)
iris rose candelabra primula peony
phlomis geranium rose (nostalgia) mimulus
courgette pond lily deutzia rhododendron
I hope this helps.
1st June 2025
1st Jun 25
1
1
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Tags
flowers
,
garden
Michelle
Lovely collection of flowers
June 1st, 2025
