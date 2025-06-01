Previous
1st June Garden Snapshot by susiemc
Photo 2342

1st June Garden Snapshot

No problem finding enough flowers for a collage today.
This is what they all are:

alstroemeria valerian iris geranium
(indian summer)

iris rose candelabra primula peony

phlomis geranium rose (nostalgia) mimulus

courgette pond lily deutzia rhododendron

I hope this helps.

1st June 2025 1st Jun 25

Sue Cooper

Michelle
Lovely collection of flowers
June 1st, 2025  
