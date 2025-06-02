Sign up
Photo 2345
Allium and Valerian
We have a few odd allium dotted around the garden but I thought these three looked nice. The valerian was a bonus which I didn't really notice until after I'd taken the picture.
2nd June 2025
2nd Jun 25
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6381
photos
68
followers
42
following
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
DMC-FZ200
30th May 2025 5:11pm
flowers
garden
allium
valerian
