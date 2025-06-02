Previous
Allium and Valerian by susiemc
Photo 2345

Allium and Valerian

We have a few odd allium dotted around the garden but I thought these three looked nice. The valerian was a bonus which I didn't really notice until after I'd taken the picture.
2nd June 2025 2nd Jun 25

Sue Cooper

October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
