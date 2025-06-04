Sign up
Previous
Photo 2347
Pure White Iris
We have quite a few iris of different types and colours. Some of them are huge and very fancy but there's something appealing about the simplicity of this white one.
4th June 2025
4th Jun 25
3
1
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6381
photos
68
followers
42
following
643% complete
View this month »
2340
2341
2342
2343
2344
2345
2346
2347
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
1st June 2025 8:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
plant
,
flower
,
iris
,
garden
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautiful petal details fav!
June 5th, 2025
Michelle
Beautiful
June 5th, 2025
bkb in the city
ace
Very nice
June 5th, 2025
Leave a Comment
